'The Bachelor' Season 29 Cast Is Eager to Begin Their Journey to Find Everlasting Love Season 29 of 'The Bachelor' premieres on Monday, January 27. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 10 2025, 1:05 p.m. ET Source: ABC

After what many dubbed a "lousy" season of The Bachelorette, most of Bachelor Nation has been enjoying a long break from the franchise. However, that's about to change, as The Bachelor is back with an all-new season!

Season 29 stars 30-year-old day trader Grant Ellis, who's ready to find the woman of his dreams. As we eagerly countdown to the premiere, it's time to meet the 25 women vying for Grant's heart. Check out the cast below!

Alexe Godin

Alexe Godin is a 27-year-old pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada. Fun Facts: She's addicted to cooking competition shows.

Alexe loves ketchup chips.

She doesn't do karaoke ever.

Alli Jo Hinkes

Alli Jo Hinkes is a 30-year-old boxing trainer from Manalapan, N.J. Fun Facts: You will never see Alli Jo leave the house without lipstick on!

She's very organized but is terrible at folding clothes.

Alli Jo dreams of shopping in Dubai.

Allyshia Gupta

Allyshia Gupta is a 29-year-old interior designer and former pageant queen from Tampa, Fla. Fun Facts: She drove a Barbie-pink Vespa in college.

Allyshia is a typical Scorpio — very mysterious.

She's a pumpkin spice season queen!

Bailey Brown

Bailey Brown is a 27-year-old social media manager from Atlanta. Fun Facts: Her comfort items include bread and a heating pad.

She once took a flight solely to level up her status with an airline.

Bailey dreams of seeing a polar bear in real life.

Beverly Ortega

Beverly Ortega is a 30-year-old insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, N.Y. Fun Facts: Her closet is color coordinated.

She aspires to visit all seven continents.

Beverly's first concert was the Jonas Brothers.

Carolina Quixano

Carolina Quixano is a 28-year-old public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Fun Facts: Carolina describes her vibe as "cool grandma."

Her pet peeve is menus with no photos.

She dreams of being roasted by Nikki Glaser.

Chloie Costello

Chloie Costello is a 27-year-old model from New York. Fun Facts: She loves a dirty martini.

Chloie still sleeps with her baby blanket.

She dreams of seeing herself on a billboard in NYC.

Christina Smith

Christina Smith is a 26-year-old marketing director from Fargo, N.D. Fun Facts: She loves matcha.

Christina hopes to one day start a clothing line inspired by her grandparents.

Her favorite holiday is Thanksgiving.

Dina Lupancu

Dina Lupancu is a 31-year-old attorney from Chicago. Fun Facts: Dina has never met anyone who is cleaner and more organized than she is.

She wishes she had more time to read for fun.

When asked what her favorite style of dance is, she says "Dina Dancing."

Ella Del Rosario

Ella Del Rosario is a 25-year-old luxury travel host from Los Angeles. Fun Facts: She prefers glamping over camping.

Growing up, Ella's favorite outfit included a shirt with Justin Bieber's face on it.

She loves to play badminton.

J'Nae Squires-Horton

J'Nae Squires-Horton is a 28-year-old account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colo. Fun Facts: She loves taking pictures on her film camera.

Her love language is FaceTime.

She has a rose tattoo on her right forearm! Coincidence!? Hmm …

Juliana Pasquarosa

Juliana Pasquarosa is a 28-year-old client service associate from Newton, Mass. Fun Facts: She wants to own a dog-friendly bar one day.

Juliana was raised on Frank Sinatra music.

She isn't afraid of heights, but she has no interest in jumping off something high.

Kelsey Curtis

Kelsey Curtis is a 26-year-old interior designer from Brooklyn, N.Y. Fun Facts: She wants to study "empire building" under Kris Jenner.

Kelsey wants to spend the night in an igloo someday.

She loves to spend her summers in Martha's Vineyard.

Kyleigh Henrich

Kyleigh Henrich is a 26-year-old retail manager from Wilmington, N.C. Fun Facts: She lived in Uganda for four months.

Her favorite movie is Pearl Harbor.

She loves line dancing.

Litia Garr

Litia Garr is a 31-year-old venture capitalist from Salt Lake City. Fun Facts: She is an incredibly fast swimmer.

Litia loves a good personality test.

She loves being outside but hates hiking … like, truly loathes it.

Natalie Phillips

Natalie Phillips is a 25-year-old Ph.D. student from Louisville, Ky. Fun Facts: She is not a breakfast person.

Her love language is gift-giving.

Natalie is a Seattle Seahawks fan.

Neicey Baxter

Neicey Baxter is a 32-year-old pediatrician from Blythewood, S.C. Fun Facts: She has always wanted to be a spy.

Neicey would love an invite to the annual Kardashian Christmas party.

She loves experimenting with different coffees.

Parisa Shifteh

Parisa Shifteh is a 29-year-old pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Mich. Fun Facts: She has a rock collection.

Parisa is a wiz with PowerPoint.

She relaxes by watching organization content on TikTok.

Radhika Gupta

Radhika Gupta is a 28-year-old attorney from New York. Fun Facts: She goes to brunch regularly.

Radhika is a self-proclaimed Harry Potter nerd.

A bucket list item for Radhika is to kiss someone in the rain.

Rebekah Garrett

Rebekah Garrett is a 31-year-old ICU nurse from Dallas. Fun Facts: Rebekah has never met an animal she didn’t like.

She loves to play Scrabble.

Rebekah always aims to be the best-dressed person in the room.

Rose Sombke

Rose Sombke is a 27-year-old registered nurse from Chicago. Fun Facts: Rose admits she is a terrible dancer.

She thinks Julie Andrews is the GOAT.

She would love to attend a Formula 1 race.

Sarafiena Watkins

Sarafiena Watkins is a 29-year-old associate media director from New York. Fun Facts: She really wants to learn how to play tennis.

She rocked a bob during her college years.

She has seen every episode of Grey's Anatomy at least three times.

Savannah Quinn

Savannah Quinn is a 27-year-old wedding planner from Charlottesville, Va. Fun Facts: Savannah loves a competitive game of Charades.

She dreams of planning the Met Gala one day.

She has a serious fear of owls.

Vicky Nyamuswa

Vicky Nyamuswa is a 28-year-old nightclub server from Las Vegas. Fun Facts: She takes immense pride in her #CalvesofSteel.

Vicky is not herself without lip liner.

She would love to live in a vineyard in Italy.

Zoe McGrady

