Is Brock Lesnar Returning to WWE? Here's Why WWE Fans Are Buzzing

In the world of wrestling, WWE legend Brock Lesnar is considered one of the sport's greats. With a prolific career both in and out of wrestling, Brock, known to WWE fans as The Beast, racked up an impressive career portfolio that launched him into the stratosphere in 2002 when he became the youngest performer to win the WWE Championship at just 25 years old.

From there, his career continued on an upward trajectory until he suddenly took a hiatus in 2023, leaving his fans disappointed. But a new video released by WWE showing the Monday Night RAW Cold Open features a clip from Brock's past that has fans wondering: Is Brock Lesner returning to the WWE? Here's what we know about the possibility.

Is Brock Lesner returning to the WWE?

The video, shared on social media by the WWE, features Triple H giving an impressive recount of the professional wrestling world's most notable history. Triple H explains in a voiceover, "It's as real as our ancient yearning. Not merely for a hero, but the villain as well. Just as they need each other, so do you need them to tell a story." He continues, "But what of the story of wrestling itself? What if the canvas could speak of an ageless carnival, with primeval roots, but came of age with that most American of institutions: television."

"As television changed," he adds, "so did wrestling. And together, they changed America. Truth is, a great swath of American culture is born of that eternal battle between the face and the heel. From ecstasy to humiliation, fame to obscurity, and back again." Triple H continues, "An endless cycle that changed the rules and blurred the lines. Made it harder to distinguish the good guys from the bad, the chute from the work, the real from the unreal. Because wrestling's greatest stories every d--n one has an element of truth."

He concludes, "The screens get smaller, the show gets bigger: global. From television to streaming, America to the world, ladies and gentlemen: presenting the all-real, ever-fantastic, never-to-end story of WWE." In the video, Brock makes a brief appearance as he performs his classic taunt while poised on the apron amid a pyro explosion, and eagle-eyed fans speculate he appears in the painted canvas featured at the end of the video.

So does this portend a return to the ring after a year of hiatus? Although anything is possible, it seems unlikely. And a close friend of Brock has explained the unlikelihood.

Here's what Advocate Paul Heyman had to say about Brock's possible imminent return.

If you're familiar with The Beast, you know well the Advocate, Paul Heyman. They made a formidable and distinguished team throughout Brock's career, nearly inseparable in imagery.

In a late 2024 interview with ClutchPoints, Paul explained that Brock is enjoying an unusual amount of privacy and peace. And that if he were planning to return, fans would know about it. Paul told ClutchPoints, "I don't have an answer because right now, Brock Lesner is not in the public eye. Which affords him a level of privacy that I would never violate. So if Brock Lesner is ever of the desire to ever be in the public eye again, when the time's right, he'll let you know. And if Brock Lesner never desires to be in the public eye again, I guarantee you: you're never gonna find him."

He called Brock a very private person and suggested that speculation as to whether or not he will be in the public again soon is useless. So is Brock returning or not? It's hard to say, but what we do know is that the only way to know is if Brock actually appears in public, potentially on the RAW stage.