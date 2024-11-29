Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE "They Do Not Know What the Injury Is" — What Happened to WWE Powerhouse Jade Cargill? "There is no timetable for her return." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 29 2024, 11:37 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

In the world of professional wrestling, it's not uncommon for superstars to get injured. Although a lot of training goes into the world of taking a literal beating day in and day out, jumping off of a top turnbuckle onto another human being is going to hurt regardless. There are just ways to minimize pain and serious injury in doing so. So what happened to Jade Cargill that abruptly caused the WWE to halt any storyline developments involving her character?

What happened to Jade Cargill?

Ever since the advent of social media with everyone and everything being online, all the time, it was only a matter of time until pro-wrestling Kayfabe entered the equation. This means that the promotion found a way to report on the events within its league with its own reporting team.

These "reports" however, serve to further deepen the world of its story telling, which can provide narrative-driven reasons as to why the promotion's athletes are suddenly missing in action.

So the Kayfabe reason as to why Jade Cargill isn't going to be on any shows in the near future has to do with an incident involving her getting thrown directly into the windshield of a vehicle.

As a result of the attack, which will presumably set up an adversary for the superstar upon her return, the WWE's kayfabe media division writes she sustained a series of awful injuries. The WWE's official X (formerly Twitter) account posted a picture of her seemingly unconscious on the hood of a car with a cracked windshield behind her.

BREAKING: @Jade_Cargill has been diagnosed with the following injuries: Deep Lumbar Paraspinal Muscle Contusions, Bruised Kidney, Sprained MCL in her right knee, Tibial Plateau Bone Bruise of her right knee, Facial Lacerations. There is no timetable for her return. pic.twitter.com/E4JtOZOCoq — WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2024

The post reads: "BREAKING: @Jade_Cargill has been diagnosed with the following injuries: Deep Lumbar Paraspinal Muscle Contusions, Bruised Kidney, Sprained MCL in her right knee, Tibial Plateau Bone Bruise of her right knee, Facial Lacerations. There is no timetable for her return."

Longtime WWE journalist Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, however, writes that this kayfabe explanation, however, isn't truly covering what's going on with Jade. Furthermore, he states that there isn't a solid explanation as to what type of injury she actually sustained that's keeping her sidelined.

Wrestling Inc. transcribed Meltzer's thoughts on the topic, which appears to indicate whatever the nature of Jade's injury is, that it's been kept hush-hush. Moreover, he said that his sources informed him that she would be out of action for at least three months. "Whatever the actual injury is being kept very secret," the journalist explained.

He continued, "Because I've heard from several people in the company who are aware of the injury, and they say not only do they not know what the injury is, but people who are very close to her don't even know what the injury is. But it is an injury, but whatever reason, what the actual injury is is not well-known."

Jade Cargill shares new photos pic.twitter.com/T9cPhQg1lR — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) November 21, 2024

Jade Cargill injury: torn meniscus?

While discussing Cargill's absence, Meltzer along with his co-host Bryan Alvarez stated that considering the timeline of her return that a torn meniscus may be the culprit. That's around the timeline it takes for someone to heal from such an injury, and if the WWE's kayfabe reporting team is writing in a bit of truth with their posts, that seems to gel with the sprained MCL tear mentioned in their X post.