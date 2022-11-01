Jade Cargill Is One of the Most Popular AEW Superstars — What Is Her Net Worth?

Nearly a year after her professional wrestling debut, Jade became the inaugural AEW TBS champion. Since becoming the champ, she's successfully defended her title a number of times. Even better, the Oct. 31 episode of AEW Dark Elevation saw Jade become the first AEW star to star their career 40-0 — talk about iconic.

With that said, we can't help but wonder: What is Jade's net worth? Let's find out!