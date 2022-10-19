"Hangman" Adam Page Was Stretchered out of the Ring During 'AEW Dynamite'
When it comes to professional wrestling, it's sometimes difficult to tell if an injury is a kayfabe (the superstar is selling a fake injury as part of a storyline) or genuine. Although it's typically a kayfabe, there have been many instances where pro wrestlers have sustained real injuries in the ring.
Unfortunately, the latest wrestler to endure actual harm is "Hangman" Adam Page. During the Oct. 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, the 31-year-old Virginia native was stretchered out of the ring during the main event. So, what happened to him? Keep reading for all the known details.
What happened to Adam Page?
In the main event, "Hangman" Adam Page faced off against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. The highly anticipated match started fast-paced and bloody, but it came to an early and scary conclusion after Page took a clothesline from Moxley.
Page landed hard on his face and stayed down for quite some time until the officials and ringside doctor rushed in and quickly stopped the match as he was clearly injured. The former AEW World Tag Team champ was soon stretchered out of the ring to chants of "cowboy s--t" from the crowd. Moxley also sent well wishes, hoping Page would make a full recovery.
Following the incident, a source spoke with PWInsider and revealed Page might have suffered a concussion. The outlet also reported that Page left the venue and was taken to the hospital for further examination. In the early hours of Oct. 19, AEW provided an injury update and confirmed "Hangman" Adam Page was diagnosed with a concussion.
"Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by medical personnel to a Cincinnati trauma center and diagnosed with a concussion," AEW said in an official statement. "He was discharged, but will remain in AEW's concussion protocol."
"AEW and Hangman Page are grateful for the exemplary response and care of staff and local medical personnel and are appreciative of the love and support of fans everywhere," the wrestling promotion concluded.
Many commended referee Paul Turner for how quickly he acted in the ring.
As hundreds of fans and fellow professional wrestlers wish Page a speedy recovery on social media, others are commending veteran referee Paul Turner for how quickly he acted.
"Kudos to Paul Turner regarding the Adam Page injury," one fan wrote on Twitter. "He was right there immediately and knew something was wrong. [He] didn’t hesitate or think twice … exactly what you should do in that situation."
A second fan commented, "Paul Turner can't be commended enough for how quickly he acted. A complete professional in every regard." Christopher Nowinski, a former WWE superstar and current neuroscientist, noted, "Paul Turner is trained to recognize a concussion or a possible neck injury and stopped [the] match."
Our thoughts and well wishes are with "Hangman" Adam Page at this time.