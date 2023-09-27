Distractify
Professional Wrestler Jade Cargill Left AEW To "Create a Legacy" in WWE

Professional wrestler Jade Cargill left AEW for WWE because the opportunities are endless and she wants to create a legacy in the industry.

Sep. 27 2023

After nearly three years, Jade Cargill said goodbye to AEW. The professional wrestler's last match with the promotion took place during the Sept. 15 episode of Rampage, losing to Kris Statlander in a title rematch.

Following her departure, Jade reported to the WWE Performance Center, and on Sept. 26, WWE officially announced that she signed a multi-year contract with the promotion. Although we're excited to see her in the WWE, we can't help but wonder: Why did Jade Cargill leave AEW?

Jade Cargill successfully defended the AEW TBS Championship during AEW Beach Break on Jan. 26, 2022
Source: Getty Images
Why did Jade Cargill leave AEW?

On Sept. 26, 2023, WWE officials confirmed the rumors and told ESPN's Marc Raimondi that they signed former AEW champion Jade Cargill. The superstar officially started training with WWE at its Performance Center that same day.

It's unclear if she will perform on the main roster or its developmental brand, NXT, but we know she'll make an instant impact wherever she goes. Despite her first professional wrestling match taking place a little over two years ago, Jade has already proven to be a generational talent with the drive to be the best.

Ahead of her WWE debut, Jade opened up about why she left AEW on the Masked Man Show podcast. She told hosts David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide, "I want to create a legacy. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world."

"I mean, there is no grander stage than this stage — the opportunities are endless with this company," Jade added. "It was a no-brainer. It was very welcoming. I didn't have any second thoughts about it at all. It was just an easy choice. It wasn't easy, but it was easy [laughs]."

Jade also confirmed that Cody Rhodes, who helped bring her to AEW, persuaded her to leave the brand for WWE.

"He is a phenomenal man," she stated. "I've seen what the business did for him, I've seen him just be the stellar athlete that he is. I didn't see [it] any different for myself. But, yes, he was one of the guys that led me to a great decision."

Becky Lynch thinks it's "great" that Jade joined the WWE.

In September 2023, WWE superstar Becky Lynch spoke with The New York Post and commented on Jade's decision to join the company. She told the outlet, "I watch all the products [referencing other promotions]. I think it's great."

"More women with more platforms," Becky added. "I think she has a lot of work to do when she gets here, but if she is willing to do that, just look at her. She's a star. It's more people for me to get in the ring with and kick their a----."

We don't know about you, but we can't wait to see Jade get in the ring with Becky one day!

