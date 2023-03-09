Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE Source: Twitter/@KnicksNation WWE Star Liv Morgan Accidentally Goes Viral in Clip of Her at Knicks Game By Anna Garrison Mar. 9 2023, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

It's always surprising what trends, filmed moments, and dialogue snippets go viral on the internet. One day, an innocent joke could be plastered across Twitter with thousands of variations and gone the next. WWE star Liv Morgan is no stranger to viral moments, having been turned into a meme after the Jumbotron at a New York Knicks basketball game captured a minute of her time.

So, what is the Liv Morgan twitter meme? Some people even believe it's reminiscent of another viral meme from a few years back. Here's what you need to know, including everything Liv's said on the matter.

Here's the Liv Morgan meme, explained.

Speaking to WWE's The Bump, Liv Morgan explains that she was in town for the Road to Wrestlemania Show at Madison Square Garden on March 12, 2023. In the meantime, she wanted to catch the New York Knicks basketball game, which is something many celebrities do in New York City.

What Liv didn't realize was that as the Jumbotron panned to her in the front row, her colleague Justin Scalise tried to engage her in conversation. Liv was fixated on the game, which made it appear that she was ignoring him or not listening, thus, sparking an instant internet viral moment.

Liv Morgan was waiting for bruh to stop talking 😂pic.twitter.com/yZEIh0GJOk — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) March 8, 2023

She said, "It is so weird to me, like what goes viral and what doesn't. First of all, we had no idea that we were even being filmed. We had no idea that camera was on us, which doesn't excuse anything. That is Justin Scalise who works here for WWE. He is incredible." Liv added that her phone was "blowing up" following the quick clip.

After the moment went viral, Liv said she apologized to Justin for all the negative attention. "He's been such a great sport about it, but yeah, I don't know. It is the most bizarre and weirdest thing. It was so weird, but let's say I was ignoring him. It is women's history month and we have every single right."

She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro pic.twitter.com/wL5oFRIyHS — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) March 8, 2023

Liv Morgan's meme reminds some users of another meme from 2019.

In 2019, a popular meme known as Man Talking to Woman At a Club began to circulate. The moment was a viral clip captured by Twitter user Campmarylou, who titled it, "Caption this." Both the tweet and the account have since been deleted, but the clip was memorialized by Barstool Sports' Facebook page.

The photo, much like Liv Morgan's experience, features a woman looking uninterested as a man talks into her ear. The meme often references male-centric subjects such as sports, video games, or other pieces of pop culture with male-centric fanbases. Liv Morgan and Man Talking to Woman At a Club are both related to the similar Bro Explaining meme, which first surfaced in 2011 and again in 2020.

Liv Morgan YOU are the new man talking in woman’s ear meme https://t.co/TWYIMD18uf — Danny (@dajosc11) March 8, 2023