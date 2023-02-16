Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE Source: Getty Images Nikki Bella Has Confirmed Details Surrounding Her Wedding to Artem Chigvintsev By Chris Barilla Feb. 16 2023, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Ever since she and her sister, Brie Bella, signed to the WWE in 2007, Nikki Bella has become one of the most famous faces in the professional wrestling world. Ranked No. 1 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Female 50 and named "Diva of the Year" by Rolling Stone in 2015, Nikki's time spent in the WWE has been iconic, to say the very least.

Thanks to her fame within the ring, Nikki's life outside of wrestling has become a fixture of fan attention as well. With that being said, where did Nikki Bella get married? Let's take a look at the more personal details of the WWE mainstay's life.

Where did Nikki Bella get married? What was the venue?

Fans of Nikki are likely aware that she has been in a committed relationship with Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev for some time now. The wrestling icon dated Artem for more than three years before tying the knot in August 2022 in Paris. Specifically, Nikki and Artem's wedding venue was Hôtel d'Évreux.

In the wake of their ceremony, many fans questioned the legitimacy of their union, as public records that the two are married were unable to be located. This led Nikki to clarify her and Artem's marital status during a January 2023 interview with Us Weekly. "We’re legally married in France and in the United States," the star told the publication. She added that, "I think because we have our [marriage records] confidential … people went and searched and they didn’t find it."

Nikki Bella got candid about her wedding to Artem Chigvintsev on 'Nikki Bella Says I Do.'

The beginning of 2023 also saw a wealth of new revelations regarding Nikki's marriage being shared with the public. She and Artem's new E! docuseries, Nikki Bella Says I Do, premiered on Jan. 26, 2023, and is offering an all-encompassing view on the last few years of Nikki's personal life.

The show spans from when Nikki and Artem were simply dating to the birth of their first child, a son named Matteo, in July 2020. It then discusses the couple's willingness to get married following their 2019 engagement, but how their nuptials were continually delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.