Remember JJ Garcia From 'Total Bellas'? Here Is What He Has Been Up To By Kelly Corbett Feb. 9 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Who remembers the Bella Twins? Identical twins Nikki and Brie Bella made their WWE debut in 2007 and competed until 2019 when they announced their retirement. These fighter sisters garnered a cult-like following early on in their careers and helped attract a new crop of fans to the exhilarating world of WWE.

They went on to star in the popular reality show Total Divas or eight seasons, which gave viewers a look inside the personal lives of the Women's Division at WWE. Nikki and Bella also received their own spinoff show titled Total Bellas, which dug deeper into their fascinating lives in and outside the ring.

Total Bellas also gave viewers a closer look inside their family. Nikki and Brie's younger brother, JJ Garcia, appeared on the show. Who is he and what has been up to since the series ended? Keep reading to find out.

JJ Garcia and his twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella

Nikki and Brie Bella's brother is JJ Garcia.

JJ is Nikki and Brie Bella's brother. He starred in Total Bellas with them between 2016 and 2021. The series highlighted his marriage to Lauren "Lola" Garcia as well as their two daughters Vivienne James Garcia, 6, and Alice Jude Garcia, 4.

Sadly after the series came to a close, Lauren shared some devastating news on Instagram in July 2021. "I want to be as transparent as possible since I share so much of my life with you. There’s no easy way to say it… but JJ and I have decided to separate," she wrote. Because she specifically used the word separate, it isn't clear if they officially got divorced or are still separated. However, from the looks of their respective Instagram accounts, they don't seem to be spending time with each other.

It became imminent that JJ and Lauren had marital issues in a 2017 episode of Total Bellas when JJ vented to John Cena. "We need to miss each other," JJ told John, claiming that he and Lauren were just too intertwined in each other's lives. As a refresher, John was previously engaged to Nikki, but they never made it down the aisle.