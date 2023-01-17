Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Source: Getty Images Maya Moore Is Retiring from Basketball to Dedicate Her Time to Her Growing Family By Melissa Willets Jan. 17 2023, Published 10:09 a.m. ET

Two-time Olympic gold medalist basketball player Maya Moore stepped away from the sport she loves in 2019 to champion efforts to release Jonathan Moore from jail, and now, the WNBA star has big news to share with fans as of January 16, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Maya is officially retiring. Following her bold announcement, followers want to know more about the former Minnesota Lynx player’s kids and husband. Here’s what we know about Maya’s family in the wake of her headline-making decision.

So, does Maya Moore have kids?

Source: Getty Images

The star player welcomed a son, Jonathan Jr., in July of 2022, per The Boston Globe. What Maya shared on her Instagram about the milestone moment offers a clue as to her current relationship with the man she committed to freeing from prison. “Marrying Jonathan was one of the happiest days of my life!” Maya captioned a clip from Good Morning America updating fans on the special news. “Delivering JJ was one of the proudest days of my life!” Maya continued in her post, adding, “Witnessing Jonathan be a Father … priceless.”

Article continues below advertisement

Indeed, as Maya said previously about falling in love with Jonathan, per People, "I got to know him and over the last 13 years we have just developed a friendship and [then] entered this huge battle to get him home, and over time it was pretty clear what the Lord was doing in our hearts. Now we're sitting here today, starting a whole new chapter together."

How did Maya’s husband end up in jail?

In 1998, when Jonathan was only 18 years old, he was convicted of armed burglary and assault, per The New York Times. Jonathan has long maintained his innocence, claiming he was misidentified as the perpetrator of the crime.

Article continues below advertisement

Once Maya got involved, having met her future husband through a church ministry, a judge eventually found fault with his trial, ultimately overturning his sentence in 2020. Later that year, the couple tied the knot.

Maya’s retirement allows her to focus on her family and activism.

LIVE ON @GMA: WNBA star @MooreMaya announces her retirement from pro basketball: “I want to continue to be present at home, for our community, and also doing work with our nonprofit. That's what I'm moving into.”@RobinRobertshttps://t.co/1NCTH7TScs pic.twitter.com/wEx7PZCvWr — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 16, 2023

“It’s time to put a close to the pro basketball life,” Maya, who co-authored a book with her husband called Love & Justice, announced on Good Morning America on the Martin Luther King holiday of 2023, adding, “I walked away four seasons ago, but I wanted to officially retire.”