Brittney Griner’s Parents Supported Her Through Her “Gut-Wrenching” Prison Stay

After spending most of 2022 in a Russian penal colony, WNBA star Brittney Griner is finally on her way to being a free woman. For those who haven’t been keeping up on Brittney, the famed athlete was wrongfully detained in Moscow after officials found a vape cartridge in her possession.

Fortunately, she only spent four months in a Russian penal colony before President Joe Biden helped bring her home through a prison swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout.