These Are 20 of the Longest Married Celebrity Couples in Hollywood

You know what they say: Teamwork makes the dream work. And maintaining a strong marriage, especially in Hollywood, is no easy task.

Here at Distractify, we cover so much celebrity relationship news. While some of it is positive — like the fact that Ed Sheeran married his childhood friend and longtime crush in 2019, or how Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck iconically got back together 17 years after breaking up — not all of the stories we deliver are as romantic and magical as we would have hoped.