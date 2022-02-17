These Are 20 of the Longest Married Celebrity Couples in Hollywood

These Are 20 of the Longest Married Celebrity Couples in HollywoodBy Kelly Corbett
Feb. 17 2022, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
You know what they say: Teamwork makes the dream work. And maintaining a strong marriage, especially in Hollywood, is no easy task.
Here at Distractify, we cover so much celebrity relationship news. While some of it is positive — like the fact that Ed Sheeran married his childhood friend and longtime crush in 2019, or how Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck iconically got back together 17 years after breaking up — not all of the stories we deliver are as romantic and magical as we would have hoped.
The truth is that almost 50 percent of all marriages in the U.S. end in divorce or separation — and yes, that rule includes celebrity marriages, too.
But on the plus side, we must remember that if half of all marriages fail, the other half thrives. Below, we've rounded up some of the longest-married celebrity couples because long, happy relationships are always something to celebrate.
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married since 2002.
If you didn't know Julia Roberts was married, don't worry. You're not the only one. The couple keeps their relationship very private. Married since 2002, the pair met while Julia was filming The Mexican. Danny worked as a cameraman on set. They currently have three children.
David and Victoria Beckham have been married since 1999.
David and Victoria Beckham started dating in 1997 and welcomed their first son, Brooklyn, in early 1999. In July of that year, they got married in a lavish castle in Ireland. They have four kids together.
Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z have been married since 2008.
In 1999, Jay-Z and Beyoncé met when were both just 18 years old. They started dating at age 19 and after eight years together, they secretly got married in 2008. Four years later, the couple welcomed their daughter Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir arrived in 2017.
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar have been married since 2002.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. first met while filming I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997. In 2002, they got married and currently have two kids together.
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem have been married since 2010.
In 1992, Penélope, who was then 15, and Javier, who was then 23, both starred in the romantic drama Jamón Jamón. However, their actual romance wouldn't begin almost 15 years later.
In 2007, they reunited on the set of Woody Allen's Vicky Cristina Barcelona. They began dating but didn't make the news public until 2010, the same year that they wed.
They share two kids: Leo Encinas Cruz, who was born in January 2011, and daughter, Luna Encinas Cruz, who was born in July 2013.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married since 2012.
After breaking off his engagement to Alanis Morissette in 2007, and then marrying Scarlett Johansson for two years, Ryan Reynolds finally found someone just as quirky as him. In 2010 he met Blake on the set of Green Lantern. They tied the knot in 2012 and now have three daughters together, Inez, James, and Betty.
Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson have been married since 1980.
Samuel L. Jackson and wife LaTanya Richardson first met in 1970. A decade later, they finally tied the knot on Aug. 18, 1980. Their only daughter is Zoe Jackson, who was born in 1982.
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have been married since 2005.
While filming the movie Stuck on You in Miami in 2003, Matt went to grab a bite to eat and met then-waitress Luciana. He quickly knew she was his person. They began dating shortly after that and got married in 2005. Today, Matt and Luciana have four daughters together: Alexia, Isabella, Gia, and Stella Damon.
Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern have been married since 1995.
Friends star Lisa Kudrow married her husband Michel Stern in May 1995. In fact, they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on May 27, 2021, which is the same day that Friends: The Reunion dropped on HBO Max. In 1998, they welcomed their first and only child, son Julian.
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been married since 2010.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who both worked on A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place 2, met through a mutual friend in 2008. They were engaged less than a year later and wed on July 10, 2010, during a private ceremony at George Clooney's estate in Lake Como, Italy. They have two daughters: Hazel Grace, who was born in 2014, and Violet, who was born in 2016.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married since 1997.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick met in 1991 and got hitched in 1997. They have three children together: son James and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion.
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been married since 2013.
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell were first introduced to each other at producer Shauna Robertson's birthday dinner in 2007. They quickly began dating and got engaged in 2010.
However, they ended up stalling their wedding for a few years as they only wanted to tie the knot if same-sex marriage was also legalized.
In March 2013, they welcomed their first daughter Lincoln. Then in October 2013, they finally walked down the aisle after a Supreme Court ruling that year deemed that Section 3 of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which defined marriage as a “union between one man and one woman,” was unconstitutional.
They welcomed their second daughter Delta in December 2014.
Sir Elton John and David Furnish entered a civil partnership in 2005 and got married in 2014.
Singer-songwriter Elton John has been with his husband David Furnish for 28 years. They began dating in 1993 and entered a civil partnership in December 2005.
Years later, when same-sex marriage became legal in England, they officially tied the knot on Dec. 21, 2014 (which happened to be the ninth anniversary of their civil partnership)!
They have two sons together: Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John was born in December 2010 via surrogacy and Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John was born via the same surrogate in 2013.
Alicia Keys and Swiss Beatz have been married since 2010.
Alicia Keys and the popular music producer, Kasseem Dean (whose stage name is Swizz Beatz) have been married since 2010. They have two children together: a son named Egypt Daoud Dean, who was born in 2010, and another son named Genesis Ali Dean, who was born in 2014.
Pink and Carey Hart have been married since 2006.
Pink and her husband Carey Hart had a bit of a rocky beginning to their relationship. The pair began dating in 2001 but called it quits in 2003. By 2005, they had reconciled, and they tied the knot the following year.
In 2008, they encountered more relationship problems and briefly separated but then quietly got back together. In 2011, they welcomed their first child, daughter Willow. Then in 2016, they welcomed their son Jameson.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been married since 2010.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky got engaged after less than a year of dating. In December 2010, they tied the knot and have been together ever since. They have three kids together: daughters India Rose and Sasha, and son, Tristan.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married since 1997.
While their relationship has been rocky, and both Will and Jada admitted to being unfaithful to one another, the pair has still been married since 1997. They have two children together: son Jaden and daughter Willow. Jada is also a stepmom to Will's son Trey Smith, who comes from an earlier marriage.
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been married since 2008.
Ellen and Portia de Rossi started dating in 2004. In 2008, they got married two months after the Supreme Court of California first made it legal for same-sex couples to be married (this decision would later be under fire until 2013). Ellen and Portia do not currently have any children together.