Janet Jackson
How Many Marriages Has Janet Jackson Had? Here's the Breakdown

Feb. 17 2022

At this point in time, Janet Jackson’s career speaks for itself. She is one of the most notable singers and songwriters alive today. On top of dominating the pop music industry, Janet's also starred in a long list of movies and TV shows.

Her talent is undeniable! Since there’s always so much going on in the life of a top-tier celebrity like Janet, it makes sense that fans are curious about the details of her love life. How many times has she been married? Is she married right now? Here’s what fans of the pop singer and actress should know.

Janet Jackson’s first marriage was with James DeBarge from 1984 to 1985.

Janet Jackson
When Janet was only 18 years old, she married another singer named James DeBarge. He was part of a music group from the '80s called DeBarge, and he caught Janet’s attention for more than one reason. One of the reasons she decided to marry him was to gain independence from her father and manager, Joe Jackson. The marriage ended in an annulment rather than divorce when it was over.

Janet Jackson’s second marriage was with René Elizondo Jr. from 1991 to 2000.

Janet Jackson
Janet started dating a songwriter named René Elizondo Jr. in 1987, two years after she and James ended things. Janet and René dated each other on a serious level for four years before secretly tying the knot in 1991. Throughout the course of their romance, he was extremely supportive of her music career. In fact, they co-wrote 37 songs together!

In 2000, they officially got divorced. According to Forbes, he ended up slapping Janet with a lawsuit for a whopping $25 million. They settled for $10 million after he made claims that he signed the prenuptial agreement under duress. When Janet's marriage with René was officially over, she dated Jermaine Dupri from 2002 to 2009. The long-term relationship did not result in marriage though.

Janet Jackson was then married to Wissam Al Mana from 2012 to 2017.

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana
Janet started dating a businessman named Wissam Al Mana in 2010. By 2012, they were married. They welcomed her first child into the world, Eissa, in 2017. Not too long after the birth of their son, the couple filed for divorce. According to People, they cited “cultural differences” as the reason for their split. Although Janet and Wissam filed for divorce in 2017, it's unclear if their divorce has been finalized at this point.

Is Janet Jackson married now?

Janet Jackson
As of now, Janet isn’t married to anyone. Her three marriages and long-term relationship with Jermaine are still heavily talked about in the media though. A couple of other public relationships Janet was involved with in the past include Matthew McConaughey, whom she went on a date with some time in the early 2000s, and a rapper named Q-Tip, whom she dated in 2002.

Matthew discussed his date with Janet on a 2019 appearance of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Q-tip confirmed his relationship with Janet in an interview with Math Hoffa in 2021.

