Does Matthew McConaughey Support Trump? He Keeps His Political Views to Himself

“Well, they don't have a choice now, he's our President," Matthew said in response. "It's very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time that we've ever had. At the same time, it's time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years."

While the remarks weren’t a direct pledge of support for Trump, they did suggest that the country needed to come together in the aftermath of his election.