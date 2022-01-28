Janet Jackson Opens up About a Secret Child Rumor in 'Janet Jackson' Documentary

It depends on who you ask, but we're gonna go with what Janet Jackson herself says which is no.

However, the rumored story goes back all the way to 1984. Janet was two years out from her first self-titled album and wouldn't release Control, the album that turned her into a mega-star, for another two years. She was still heavily controlled (get it?) by her father Joe Jackson, whose abusive methods turned her brothers into The Jackson Five.