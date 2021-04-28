Was Michael Jackson Framed? Some People Think The Claims Against Him Were Just a Distraction

The world is full of conspiracy theories and podcasts from folks who'd rather spend their lives talking about how the Lochness Monster and Bigfoot were Interpol experiments conducted on two lovers to create superhuman beings that went awry. But then there are some reports from individuals spouting some seemingly insane-at-first theories that end up being true. And many people think that may be the case with the theory that Michael Jackson was framed for child abuse as a cover up.

Was Michael Jackson really framed? And if so, why?

According to Corey Feldman, Michael Jackson was framed as a way to cover up more child abuse — like, a ring of pedophiles in Hollywood who regularly engage in abusing children. According to Crime Online, the child actor alleges that the King of Pop was being framed for molesting kids as a means of covering up a dangerous gang of powerful men in show business who do the same.

In a November 2017 appearance on Dr. Oz' show, Corey Feldman accused actor Jon Grissom of exploiting him for 16 years. In a separate interview with Megyn Kelly, Feldman also named a talent manager by the name of Marty Weiss as being one of his abusers. Weiss was actually sentenced to prison on child molestation charges but only served six months. When he was released, he was put on a sex offender list.

Source: Getty

Jon Grissom actually still has an active MySpace page (yes, MySpace) that includes shirtless photos of him along with pictures of him posing with Feldman. Feldman states that the allegations made against Michael Jackson were a plot construed by abusers who didn't want their "ring" exposed, Feldman told Dr. Oz.

"They were trying to frame Michael Jackson and bury the Corey Feldman story. I've spent my entire life fighting this battle. No one was listening then. No one is listening now. [The] LAPD is still not investigating it." Feldman went on to say that while he and Jackson's friendship never veered into inappropriate territory, he doesn't doubt that there may be some merit to the accusations levied against the singer.

Source: Getty

"I'm here to say I hope and I pray that these things never happened, and if they never happened, then there's some real sickness with a lot of people. But if they did happen, then there's a lot of sickness with one person. And that person needs to be punished," Feldman said in a sit-down with Martin Bashir. The one incident he did remember having with Michael was regarding a book Michael had laid out on his coffee table.

"We went to his apartment, and I noticed a book that he had out on his coffee table. The book contained pictures of grown men and women naked. And the book was focused on venereal diseases and the genitalia. I was kind of grossed out by it. I didn't think of it as a big deal. And for all these years, I probably never thought twice about it. But in light of recent evidence, I have to say that if my son was 14 years old, 13 years old and went to a man's apartment that was 35, and I knew that they were sitting down together talking about this, I would probably beat his a--."

