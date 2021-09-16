Elton John Postpones His Farewell Tour After a Serious Injury

After postponing his tour due to the pandemic, Elton was supposed to play in cities around Europe followed by shows in the United States in 2022. Now, the 2021 dates of his tour in Europe and the U.K. will be rescheduled for 2023. So now he will be performing in these places at the end of the tour rather than the beginning.

In a spot of good news, Elton promised in his statement that "the shows will return to the road next year, and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait." The U.S. leg of the tour is estimated to begin in January 2022 in New Orleans.

We wish Elton a swift recovery and look forward to his performance at Global Citizen on Sept. 25, 2021.