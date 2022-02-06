‘And Just Like That…’ Star Mario Cantone and His Husband Have Been Together 30 Years Now

“I got married for the same reasons you did,” he explained to The View co-host Joy Behar, who had just tied the knot with husband Steve Janowitz. “We’re older now. We’ve been together 20 years. After 20 years, you’re like, ‘Thanks for the anti-climactic honeymoon, government!’”

Mario also said that it was Jay Bakker, son of famous televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, who officiated the ceremony. “It was beautiful, just my family there,” the actor added. “I love [Jerry]. He’s a good man.”