Miranda's Headed to L.A. in the 'And Just Like That' Finale — Will She Stay There?

The internship opportunity is a lost cause at this point, but it'd be great to see Miranda find something new on her own that fulfills her outside of Che. It's great that Miranda is discovering new sides of herself later in life, but we can't help but wonder: What is the new Miranda like on her own?

L.A. or nay? We may not have the answer to that question yet but you can stream Season 1 of And Just Like That on HBO Max in the meantime.