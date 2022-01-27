Here's What We Think Che Said in Their Voicemail to Miranda in 'And Just Like That'

Spoiler alert: The following articles contains spoilers for And Just Like That.

Wait, so Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) didn't get her happy ever after rom-com romance with Che (Sara Ramirez)? Episode 9 of And Just Like That picks up with the pair after Miranda dropped her husband Steve (David Eigenberg) like an old, worn pair of heels. Initially Che and Miranda seem happy ... until Miranda calls herself Che's girlfriend to two of Che's fans.