Katerina Tannenbaum Plays Carrie's Cool Neighbor in 'And Just Like That'

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 8 of And Just Like That.

A trendy, beautiful, young 20-something woman with a never-ending string of hot boyfriends finds her way in New York City and ... No, we're actually not talking about Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). This time we're talking about Lisette Alee (Katerina Tannenbaum), Carrie's downstairs And Just Like That neighbor. Carrie moved back to her old Sex and the City apartment to escape memories of Mr. Big.