Is WNBA Star Sue Bird Married to Her Partner Megan Rapinoe? An Update on the Couple

What will Sue go on to do next? ESPN suggests that Sue may go into team management or ownership, considering she already has experience in these areas (she worked in the front office for the Denver Nuggets, and she's part of an ownership group for National Women's Soccer League's NJ/NY Gotham FC). The outlet notes that, among other things, she may go into coaching, and perhaps continue within the business/media sphere (she previously helped launch the company TOGETHXR).

And in the meantime, a quick scroll through her Instagram reveals that she lives a very exciting life filled with social outings, fitness, and romantic moments with her partner. Her IG feed is filled to the brim with basketball imagery honoring the sport that she has focused on throughout the majority of her life.