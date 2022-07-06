Ja Morant Celebrates NBA Contract Extension by Tipping $500 to Waitress

From raising money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis and pledging to match all donations up to $10,000 in honor of his 20th birthday in 2019, to donating a brand-new recovery room equipped with NBA-approved recovery technology to his alma mater Murray State, Ja regularly gives back to his community and those in need.

And now, the 2022 All-Star is going viral for making a Dallas waitress's day by leaving her a generous tip.