NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here — Meet the Roster for the 2022 Celebrity Game

NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here — Meet the Roster for the 2022 Celebrity GameBy Allison DeGrushe
Feb. 18 2022, Published 12:25 p.m. ET
It's officially Presidents' Day Weekend, or as we NBA fans like to call it, All-Star Weekend. For three nights, some of the biggest and most popular NBA stars assemble to show off their talents in various events, including the skills challenge, three-point contest, and the electrifying slam dunk contest.
However, our favorite event of the weekend is the one that kicks everything off: the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The game features many stars, from athletes and musicians, to actors. If you're planning to tune in, like we are, check out the roster for the 2022 NBA Celebrity Game below!
Meet the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Roster!
Team Walton:
Jimmie Allen: American country singer and songwriter. He is best known for his album "Mercury Lane," which spawned the hits "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To." Jimmie competed on Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, where he finished in seventh place.
Noah Carlock: Winner of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Experience from the Fanatics All-In Challenge.
Brittney Elena: A multi-talented figure best known for appearing on Nick Cannon's improv game show Wild 'N Out. She is also a social media star, who shows off her impressive hosting talents and basketball skills with the Women's Drew League.
Machine Gun Kelly: The American rapper and actor's fifth studio album, "Tickets to My Downfall," has a more pop-punk sound than his fans, who know him for hip hop, might be used to. MGK is currently engaged to actress Megan Fox.
Dearica Hamby: WNBA player for the Las Vegas Aces. She is a two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year and a 2021 WNBA All-Star. Dearica is a member of the 2022 USA National Team.
Nyjah Huston: Professional skateboarder. He was a member of the 2020 Toyko Olympics street skateboarding team, where he finished in seventh place.
Matt James: This former Division 1 football player is best known to reality TV fans as the first Black male lead on The Bachelor. Matt also competed on Season 30 of DWTS, where he finished in 12th place.
Quavo: American rapper, best known as a member of Migos. He has played in three All-Star Celebrity games, winning the MVP Award in 2018 after dropping 19 points and leading his team to victory.
Ranveer Singh: Indian actor best known for his work in Bollywood films. He is among the highest-paid Indian actors.
Alex Toussaint: This Peloton instructor started his fitness career mopping floors at a gym, before eventually becoming one of the company's most inspiring trainers.
Team Nique:
Anuel AA: Puerto Rican rapper best known for "China," a collaboration with Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna, and J Balvin. He is currently engaged to Dominican singer Yailin la Más Viral.
Mayor Justin Bibb: American politician and the 58th Mayor of Cleveland. In 2007, Justin was an intern for Barack Obama, later establishing the Cuyahoga County Public Policy Fellowship Program and the non-profits Hack Cleveland and Cleveland Can't Wait.
Kane Brown: American country singer and songwriter. He came to prominence on social media, eventually releasing his self-titled album "Kane Brown," which generated the seven-time platinum single "What Ifs."
Myles Garrett: Defensive end for the Cleveland Browns. In early 2021, he went viral for his natural talent on the basketball court; however, in June 2021, Myles "retired" from his pick-up career (clearly, he couldn't stay away).
Booby Gibson: Former NBA guard who retired after several personal issues, including injuries, a divorce, and a familial death. To cope with the pain, Booby began writing music, and ultimately started a rap career.
Tiffany Haddish: The American comedian, actress, and author appeared as Dina in Girls Trip and starred in her own Netflix comedy special, Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah. In 2017, she won an Emmy for her hosting duties on Saturday Night Live.
Jack Harlow: American rapper best known for his 2020 single, "Whats Poppin." He released his debut album, "Thats What They All Say," in December 2020 and later featured on Lil Nas X's global smash hit, "Industry Baby."
Crissa Jackson: The American basketball player and content creator is best known for playing on the Harlem Globetrotters and founding the non-profit I Am Movement, Inc.
Anjali Ranadivé: R&B singer and songwriter and the daughter of Vivek Ranadivé, co-owner and chairman of the Sacramento Kings.
Gianmarco Tamberi: Italian high jumper who won gold at the 2020 Toyko Olympic Games. In 2021, Gianmarco became the first Italian to win the Diamond League crown.
Catch the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. EST on EPSN.