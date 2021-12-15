Skylar Diggins-Smith on Protecting Her Son's Privacy: "I Try to Keep Certain Moments to Myself" (EXCLUSIVE)

In April 2022, Skylar and Daniel Smith will celebrate their five-year anniversary. The couple shares an alma mater, as they both studied at Notre Dame. Daniel played on the men’s basketball team until an unfortunate injury sat him down for the remainder of his college career.

Skylar described her husband as being “pretty-low key” and “behind the scenes,” which is a quality that they share. While she would prefer to keep the details of her life under wraps, the internet knows no bounds.