Confused About How Skateboarding at the Olympics Works? Park vs. Street Skating, Explained

The Summer Olympics are upon us, and athletes from around the world have gathered in Tokyo to compete. In 2014, skateboarding was added to the list of official Olympic sports when the International Olympic Committee opened the floor so organizers could add provisional new events for the games they host.

The sport will also be included at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but Tokyo organizers were the first to pitch it.

So, how does skateboarding at the Olympics work? Here's the difference between park vs. street skateboarding, and more.