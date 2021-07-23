The Age of the Youngest Olympic Athlete Will Make You Feel Incompetent

As per Top End Sports , the youngest Olympian to ever compete in the games was Dimitrios, who was just 10 years and 218 days old. The Greek gymnast won a team bronze medal, not bad for someone who, by all accounts, should've just been watching the equivalent of Spongebob Squarepants for the late 1800s. He passed away in February of 1971.

But who's the youngest Olympic athlete at the 2021 Tokyo Games? That distinction belongs to skateboarder Sky Brown.

Skateboarding is a relatively new Olympic sport that was added to the games in 2016. To put it simply, Sky is a skateboarding prodigy. She competed at the Vans U.S. Open in 2016 when she was just 8 and at the age of 10, she became a pro boarder. Although she was born in Mizayaki, Japan, Sky calls Great Britain her home and will be representing the nation during the 2021 Olympic Games.