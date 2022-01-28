Anuel AA and Karol G Parted Ways in April 2021 — What Happened?

Anuel AA released his latest collab with Yailin la Más Viral on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The same day, Yailin also shared a short video on Instagram. In it, Anuel AA casually slips a spectacular sparkler on her left ring finger.

Some fans were elated to learn about the news. Those still fondly looking back to Anuel AA's relationship with Karol G headed to Twitter to crack a few jokes about the current predicament.