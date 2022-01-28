Anuel AA and Karol G Parted Ways in April 2021 — What Happened?By Leila Kozma
Jan. 28 2022, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
The project fell through, but Karol G and the "Dictadura" rapper came together to create "Culpables," one of the highest-rated songs of the year anyway. Soon enough, they embarked on a relationship. Karol G and Anuel AA announced their split in April 2021. Why did they break up?
Karol G and Anuel AA dated for two years. Why did they break up?
Karol G and Anuel AA first sparked dating rumors in the second half of 2018, after Anuel AA released his debut album, "Real Hasta la Muerte." They made things official on Nov. 26, 2018, which happened to be Anuel AA's 26 birthday.
Hot off the heels of "Culpables" came their second collab, "Secreto," on Jan 15, 2019. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards — announcing their engagement the same day.
But things took a different turn after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. Karol G and Anuel AA didn't quarantine together for the whole time, which sparked breakup rumors. She traveled to Colombia to visit her family in September 2020 — and fans immediately became suspicious. Karol G and Anuel AA announced that they broke off the engagement in April 2021. As they assured fans, they parted ways amicably.
"The truth is that we're not together," Anuel AA said on Instagram Live, per Billboard. "The times that people have seen us together is because we still love each other. We tried to recover what was lost but we took our different paths. May God bless her and that she continues to achieve her dreams and goals."
"The incredible things that happened to us as people and artists was a blessing and the result of a beautiful love that arrived in our lives when we most needed it," Karol G wrote in an Instagram post. "I love you, Emmanuel, my gratitude towards you, your family, and everything we lived, grew, and learned together is infinite."
Anuel AA and his new girlfriend, Yailin la Más Viral, sparked engagement rumors in January 2022.
Anuel AA released his latest collab with Yailin la Más Viral on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The same day, Yailin also shared a short video on Instagram. In it, Anuel AA casually slips a spectacular sparkler on her left ring finger.
Some fans were elated to learn about the news. Those still fondly looking back to Anuel AA's relationship with Karol G headed to Twitter to crack a few jokes about the current predicament.
"Anuel AA is so desperate for attention he got engaged," tweeted @gabrielarteaga.
"I’m sorry, but there’s no way Anuel AA is engaged," tweeted @AEscoco.
"Anuel AA really ain’t s--t. He went to Karol G concert to surprise her and months later he’s now engaged?! Wow. Lol," tweeted @torrescjaz.