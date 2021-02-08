Why Is Anuel AA So Obsessed With Bad Bunny? It's Not a Good Look

The two have collaborated in the past on hits such as Bad Bunny's "Está Cabrón See Yo" and Anuel's "Así Soy Yo" and "Hasta Que Dios Diga," but they don't follow each other on Instagram and there have been rumors about the Latin trap artists having some longstanding beef.

Do Puerto Rican stars Bad Bunny (real name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) and Anuel AA (real name: Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago) get along?

Keep reading while we explain why many think these two don't see eye to eye, and learn how even Ozuna got mixed up in all of this.

So, are Bad Bunny and Anuel AA friends ? Is their beef just a publicity stunt?

Rather, we should clarify, the rumors specifically involve Anuel being angry or talking badly about Bad Bunny, never with Bad Bunny stooping down and spreading negative vibes about Anuel.

Are Bad Bunny and Anuel AA friends?

The saga between Bad Bunny and Anuel dates back to at least 2019 when the Puerto Rican artists first collaborated on a song and built up the hype by doing something fairly typical in urban music: They set up a fake beef as a stunt to get fans excited about their forthcoming drop.

Remezcla reported that Anuel had posted a video of himself "knee-deep in a field of snow, asserting that if one were to Google 'El dios de trap,' he'd be the first to come up." The following day, Bad Bunny took to Instagram to counter that "if one were to Google 'El rey del trap,' he'd be the first result."

The beef here boiled down to the difference between being considered "the god of trap" versus "the king of trap," and seems like it was resolved amicably as the outlet identified a new song playing in the background of their videos.

Things got arguably heavier in March of 2020 when Bad Bunny released one of his most daring videos to date. In the music video for "Yo Perreo Sola," the two-time Latin Grammy Award winner performs in drag, denouncing the sexual harassment of women. The song was a big hit that landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Latin chart, but at least one Puerto Rican artist took issue with Bad Bunny's project, and we'll let you guess who that is.

Indeed, shortly after the "Yo Perreo Sola" music video release, Anuel appeared to make a completely unprompted homophobic dig at Conejo Malo. Translated into English, Anuel's Instagram story read, "Son of a b---h Bad Bunny playing transformers," and included a number of vomiting emojis.

Soon after, Anuel took to his Instagram Stories to write in Spanish: "I don't want to have friends in the industry apart from Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Farruko, Ñengo Flow, and Kendo seriously, leave me alone." He continued, "You guys are weird, fools, and hypocrites!!!! I can no longer stray away from my ideals for business. I'm tired of the masks, don't get close to me in any place you see me, I'm serious, unless it's for unfinished business."

