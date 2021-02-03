Bad Bunny's New Cheetos Commercial Will Give You the Munchies

Bad Bunny's New Cheetos Commercial Will Give You the MunchiesBy Pippa Raga
Feb. 3 2021, Published 3:08 p.m. ET
If you find yourself wondering who the guy in the new Cheetos commercial is, don't be embarrassed — you're not alone!
After being spotted in late October 2020 in Los Angeles' Boyle Heights, Chester the Cheetah's new Cheetos collaborator has finally materialized.
So, who is the rapper in the new Cheetos commercial?
In 2020, he became the new face of Corona Beer. Now, Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) is taking over Cheetos as well, and recently debuted a 30-second spot where he plays his new hit "Yo Visto Asi" in a recording studio.
Speaking in Spanglish, Benito tells the camera: "In life, you can choose to leave things just like they are, or you can choose to leave your mark."
"Leave your mark" translates to "Deja Tu Huella," the name of Cheetos' current multi-platform campaign aimed at rallying the next generation to leave their mark in the future.
It's a collaboration that speaks to Bad Bunny, who told Billboard in 2020 that he was "leaving [his own] mark in many ways."
"For me, it's important to leave my mark with creations in music but also as a human being," he explained. "My music has traveled far around the world and 100 percent in Spanish with my Puerto Rican slang. Wherever I go, in every interview, I let everyone know that I am Latino and Puerto Rican and I think that I have left that mark well placed in the whole world."
Now, fans who had spotted the "Yo Perreo Sola" artist filming in Los Angeles' Boyle Heights neighborhood are getting to see the first fruits of his labor and new collaboration.
In keeping with Bad Bunny's aim to leave his mark on music and society more generally, Cheetos also announced that they would team up with Benito's Good Bunny Foundation to give back half a million dollars to the Latinx community.
Bad Bunny's Good Bunny Foundation has been hard at work.
Multi-platinum international sensation Bad Bunny launched his Good Bunny Foundation "to improve the quality of life of Puerto Rican youth through the support of youth arts and sports initiatives, in collaboration with other non-profit organizations."
@sanbenito is in BH #BadBunny #BoyleHeights pic.twitter.com/81lGwwohib— Alessandro Negrete (@les_beat_junky) October 23, 2020
So far, in 2018, Good Bunny Foundation organized the first annual "La Nueva Tradición" event, in which 30,000 Puerto Rican children received gifts of toys and musical instruments. The foundation went on to focus on the "Play Ball Again" initiative to restore Little League baseball fields around Puerto Rico.
And most recently, in November 2020, Bad Bunny's foundation pledged a $1 million contribution to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp, which was founded "to support the advancement of Black and Brown communities while addressing racial inequality and police brutality."
The multi-year million-dollar contribution will further Know Your Rights Camp's reach to Latinx youth and will "allow for the expansion of the Legal Defense Initiative, as well as KYRC's digital platforms that allow closer connection with youth in the wake of COVID-19."
Considering his altruistic tendencies, Bad Bunny's latest Deja Tu Huella collaboration with Cheetos makes a great deal of sense, and we can't wait to see what he has in store for us next.