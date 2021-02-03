Bad Bunny's New Cheetos Commercial Will Give You the Munchies

After being spotted in late October 2020 in Los Angeles' Boyle Heights, Chester the Cheetah's new Cheetos collaborator has finally materialized.

If you find yourself wondering who the guy in the new Cheetos commercial is , don't be embarrassed — you're not alone!

So, who is the rapper in the new Cheetos commercial?

In 2020, he became the new face of Corona Beer. Now, Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) is taking over Cheetos as well, and recently debuted a 30-second spot where he plays his new hit "Yo Visto Asi" in a recording studio.

Speaking in Spanglish, Benito tells the camera: "In life, you can choose to leave things just like they are, or you can choose to leave your mark." "Leave your mark" translates to "Deja Tu Huella," the name of Cheetos' current multi-platform campaign aimed at rallying the next generation to leave their mark in the future.

It's a collaboration that speaks to Bad Bunny, who told Billboard in 2020 that he was "leaving [his own] mark in many ways."

"For me, it's important to leave my mark with creations in music but also as a human being," he explained. "My music has traveled far around the world and 100 percent in Spanish with my Puerto Rican slang. Wherever I go, in every interview, I let everyone know that I am Latino and Puerto Rican and I think that I have left that mark well placed in the whole world."

