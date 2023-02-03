Brie Bella Is Head-Over-Heels for Her Two Children

Thursday nights have welcomed a new set of twins! The Bellas are back on television. Well, mostly Nikki Bella. On Jan. 26, the four-part reality series Nikki Bella Says I Do premiered on E!, and it follows the WWE wrestler’s journey to saying “I do” with now-husband Artem Chigvintsev. However, her dream wedding wouldn’t be complete without her twin sister Brie Bella. The duo has always been incredibly close — they even gave birth within hours of each other! Read on to learn more about Brie Bella’s kids.

Source: Getty Images Brie Bella and husband Daniel Bryan

Brie Bella currently shares two children with her husband, Daniel Bryan.

In 2017, Brie Bella and her husband, Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) — also a professional wrestler — welcomed their first child, a daughter named Birdie Danielson. Then, three years later, the couple’s second child, son Buddy Dessert, was born. Birdie is now 5 years old while Buddy is 2.

The WWE couple is head-over-heels for their two children. On social media, Brie frequently documents memories, milestones, and more in her son and daughter’s lives. Whether posting festive family portraits, candid shots, or baby photo throwbacks, the Total Bellas star is never shy when sharing sweet pics of her kiddos.

Brie Bella gave birth to her son one day after her twin sister Nikki gave birth.

Double trouble (x2)! In August 2020, Brie Bella gave birth to her son Buddy Dessert a mere 22 hours after her twin sister Nikki Bella gave birth to her son Matteo Artemovich. On July 31, Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child together — only for Brie to welcome her second child on August 1. Nikki was immediately overwhelmed by the demanding nature of being a new mom, telling PEOPLE, "I've been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I've wanted my whole life."

However, by that point, her sister Brie was already a pro. With a 3-year-old daughter and a newborn son, she responded, "That's what happens when you're on an infant schedule … But like Nikki said, the love is just so overpowering that even though you're so tired, that bliss just takes over.”

Brie Bella’s daughter, Birdie, is a loving big sister.

Birdie Danielson takes her big sister role very seriously. From the day her brother was born, she immediately stepped up to the plate. Brie’s Instagram account documents her daughter’s journey to becoming the best big sister ever. Whether she’s holding Buddy's hand, playing with him, or giving him snuggles, Birdie’s love for her little brother is endless.

Brie Bella’s son, Buddy, can’t tell his mom and aunt apart.

In a July episode of The Bellas Podcast, Brie and Nikki revealed that their sons have trouble telling who’s who. "Brie's kids get so confused with her and I," Nikki said. "Buddy goes, 'Mama.' And I go, 'No, it's Dodo'… He wouldn't like, let it go."