Nikki Bella Reveals Younger Brother Accidentally Found Her Drawer of "Sex Toys"

Nikki and Brie Bella also known as the "Bella Twins" have been graciously letting cameras film their everyday lives, which showcase their personal and career ups and downs in their E! reality series Total Bellas.

Throughout the past five seasons, viewers have been tuning in to watch the drama, tears, and much more unfold. Aside from getting the inside scoop on the twins' lives, fans have also been introduced to their family members.