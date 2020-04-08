The Bella Twins' Biological Father, Jonathan Garcia, Isn't Really in the Picture

With Nikki and Brie both pregnant at the same time, all eyes are on the Bella twins — even more so than usual, that is. What some fans might not know about the Total Bellas stars/former WWE Divas, however, is literally anything about their biological father. Because although their mother is often featured on the E! series, their father is not.

Let's take a closer look at the Bella twins' dad, Jon Garcia. Because Nikki and Brie's relationship with their biological father is seriously complicated.

"I was telling Nicole how my dad unfollowed me off Instagram," Brie told her now husband Daniel Bryan over the phone during a 2015 episode of Total Bellas . "But then when Nicole and I were looking, the biggest thing we found out is that my dad is going to be having a new son ... It's just typical of our relationship."

Basically, the Bella twins regularly see/hang out with their mom and stepdad, and the blended family gets along really well. It's a different story entirely with Nikki and Brie's biological father — who at one point, didn't even bother to let his twin daughters know he was expecting another child.

The Bella twins' biological father is Jon Garcia — who is responsible for Nikki and Brie's Latina roots. Jon and their mother, Kathy Colace, split some time ago for undisclosed reasons. (They also have a younger brother, JJ.) These days, Kathy is married to Johnny Laurinaitis — aka Johnny Ace — who has a daughter from a previous relationship, Maya.

The Bella twins' biological father was excited about their pregnancies.

In late January 2020, Jon opened up with Fox News about the Bella twins' double pregnancy announcement — Nikki with her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie with her second child. And it was clear their biological father was over the moon for them.

"I'm very excited for both of them. They will be my sixth and seventh grandchildren, God willing everything comes out good," he told the news outlet. "I can't really say it — but OK, I'll say it — I'm especially excited for Nicole." Jon continued, "I just thought she was going to go without being a mother because it's later in the years for her. Her timing was perfect. She's going to be so good. Nicole is a natural and it's going to change her life for the best."

