Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE The Bella Twins' Stepdad, John Laurinaitis, Was Also a Famous Wrestler By Chris Barilla Feb. 9 2023, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

If you're a longtime fan of the WWE, then odds are that you're familiar with the Bella Twins. The sisterly duo, which was made up of Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, competed as a tag team in the pro wrestling organization fairly consistently between 2007 and 2019. Even when their joint time in the ring slowed up, Nikki and Brie remained in the public eye and amassed millions of followers on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

With all of that being said, fans know all about the Bella Twins' work in the ring during their time as a part of the WWE, but what about their personal lives? Namely, who exactly is their stepdad? Believe it or not, he has some affiliation with the world of wrestling, too.

Source: Megan Elice Meadows / Wikimedia Commons, Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Who is The Bella Twins' stepdad?

It seems as though Nikki and Brie aren't the first people in their family to achieve fame in the world of wrestling. According to Wikipedia, their stepfather, John Hodger Laurinaitis, aka Johnny Ace, has quite an impressive history in wrestling too.

John is now retired, but he previously wrestled for the likes of World Championship Wrestling (WCW), All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) and the WWE. While with WCW, John worked as an executive within the organization aside from being a wrestler. That continued with the WWE, where John wrestled from 2011-2012 and then took on roles in the talent relations office for eight years and as a producer.

Article continues below advertisement

John's family loved the sport of wrestling as much as he did. His brother, Joseph Michael Laurinaitis, was also a professional wrestler. Better known by his stage name, Road Warrior Animal, Joseph and John worked together as a tag team named The Road Warriors. John's other brother, Marcus Laurinaitis, was also a professional wrestler better known by his stage name, The Wrecking Crew (Fury) & Terminator.