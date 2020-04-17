The Bella Twins Have a Strained Relationship With Their Dad — Here's Why

The Bella twins are about to publish their first memoir, titled Incomparable — but their dad is far from happy about it.

A recent episode of Total Bellas saw Nikki and Bella travel to Mexicali, Mexico, to reconnect with their estranged father, Jonathan Garcia.

As part of the visit, they also shared some fantastic news about their forthcoming book — which their dad received with a great deal less enthusiasm than anticipated. What happened to Jonathan? Why isn't he more supportive of the Bella twins?