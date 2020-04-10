Are We Finally Going to Find out Who the Hacker Is on WWE 'SmackDown'?

One of the WWE's most prominent storylines right now is the "hacker" that's been causing a series of glitches and overall mischief for the organization's superstars. This mystery computer whiz's most recent act of mayhem was the reveal of who was behind Otis' Valentine's Day Massacre: the big lug's heart was broken by none other than Sonya Deville.

And while the identity of who sent the text message to Otis' phone that fateful night was revealed on SmackDown, whoever the hacker is was not.