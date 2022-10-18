NXT Serves as the Development Brand of WWE — What Does Its Name Stand For?
Although NXT initially debuted as a reality television program, it now prevails as its own distinct brand on WWE with plenty of captivating storylines and high-quality matches. NXT serves as a developmental territory for the wildly popular promotion and has aided in the explosion of many wrestling careers, including that of Johnny Gargano and Bianca Belair.
OK, we could seriously go on and on about the praise and accomplishments surrounding NXT, but it's clear that you're dying to know what the acronym "NXT" actually stands for. We know that WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment and AEW is short for All Elite Wrestling, but what about NXT? Keep reading to find out.
What does NXT stand for in wrestling?
Even though acronyms play a significant role in professional wrestling, NXT does not technically stand for anything; it's merely an abbreviation for the word "next." OK, but what is that in reference to? Well, seeing as the brand follows a developmental system, it's clear that the title NXT refers to the next generation of up-and-coming superstars.
How is NXT different from WWE's other brands?
As stated before, the main difference is that NXT is the place for athletes to learn and grow as professional wrestlers.
After all is said and done, they will then have the chance to move up in the company, which, according to SmackDown superstar Gunther, is quite a massive change. During an appearance on the Out of Character podcast, the current WWE Intercontinental Champion briefly explained the difference between NXT and the main roster.
"It’s not too different, but it’s obviously, just NXT is a little bit [more] strict and organized because the people involved are less experienced, I will say, like the talent and stuff," Gunther told host Ryan Satin.
He continued, "While it’s a little bit more relaxed, I would call it on SmackDown in my experience because everybody’s way more experienced and can get all the stuff done. ... It’s a little bit more relaxed in terms of nobody’s really tense or freaked out about what they have to do."
NXT airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network.