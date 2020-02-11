Simone Johnson Is Starting to Follow in Her Father's WWE Footsteps

When it comes to professional wrestlers that have demonstrated tremendous crossover-entertainment, multi-platform potential, it's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The most electrifying man in sports entertainment was a mega star in the WWE but always set his sights on film endeavors, branching out and doing a darn good job in many of his appearances. The Fast & Furious franchise became a mega blockbuster thanks to Dwayne.

And now, his daughter Simone Johnson is starting a WWE career of her own.