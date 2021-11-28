The pro-wrestling business is a cutthroat one. The amount of work it takes in order to not only be a top athlete but to participate in a violently coordinated soap opera and stand out among a throng of over-the-top personalities is almost unimaginable.Then there are the injuries you sustain during training (and matches), contract negotiations, losing money on gigs early on, and paying for your own hotels even once you're signed to the WWE.\n\nThat being said there are some super successful stars, like Roman Reigns. However, after more than a decade as a professional wrestler, it is being rumored that Roman is saying goodbye to the WWE.So, is Roman Reigns really leaving the WWE?Roman is arguably one of the promotion's biggest stars. He's consistently featured in their corporate branding, has headlined tons of high profile pay-per-views, and has been a solid fan favorite. Heck, he was on the cover of WWE 2K20, and the kind of attention he was getting in the squared circle helped launch other opportunities, like a role in the globally successful Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw.In the flick, he played Hobbs (The Rock's) brother, Mateo. Technically, the two come from the same Samoan family, making them cousins in real life. It seems like the experience on set really helped to move Reigns' career forward for the better, even if early on in his debut it was "cool" to hate on the man.And although he's effectively won over tons of professional wrestling fans and is crushing it in the WWE, it appears that he may be leaving at the height of his popularity.\n\nOn a recent SmackDown! appearance, Reigns got on the mic and said, "I’m your Tribal Chief and I’m the greatest of all time. And when my days are done around here, which could be sooner than later, the whole world will acknowledge me."Roman Reigns has plans to land more acting gigs.Then there was an appearance he made on The Michael Kay Show, where he stated that he was probably going to cut back on full-time WWE performances in lieu of more acting gigs.\n\nHe offered up an extremely sincere response in his hopes of transitioning into other forms of entertainment."We’ll have to see. I think there’s going to be some moves made here pretty soon. There’s always these speculations, these contract talks. All that pushing, that’s my business," he said. "People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they can uncover enough stones to figure out the timeframe, but that’s something I definitely want to dabble in, I want to gain more experience, and I want to use these tools that I’ve learned."He went on to express his gratitude in the WWE and the importance of making the most out of the opportunities given to him, "WWE has done so right by me. They’ve given me so much and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me. I just had to capture them," he continued. "I just had to grab that ball and run with it. I like to think that along the way, I just picked up so many skills and experienced so many different things that are going to help me because, at the end of the day, we all know how this works."The "this" he was referring to is the nature of the wrestling business and the physical toll it takes on folks over time, \n\n"This is a young man’s game. You can’t fall down your whole life. You have to get to a point where you can transition, where you can connect and create new, fresh, evolved content for your fan base and your supporters. I think I have the ability to do that," he added. "At the end of the day, it’s about getting into that game, being thrown into that fire, and seeing how you do. I have a pretty good track record with being thrown in the deep end, and if that’s what happens in Hollywood, I’m looking to swim."Apparently, the plan for Roman is to make him the longest-running consecutive WWE Universal Title champion of all time (the current record is 504 days, which belongs to Brock Lesnar). Reigns' latest self-promotion on the mic has featured a lot of superlatives: he's been calling himself "the greatest" a heck of a whole lot, giving truth to those rumors.While it isn't public knowledge as to when Reigns' contract is set to expire with the WWE, we do know he received an extension in 2019. If the negotiations were for three years, then that would mean he'll be done in August of 2022. \n\nAre you excited to see what the WWE does with Reigns? Would you want to see him in more movies?