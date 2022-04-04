Johnny Knoxville Competed in His First-Ever WWE Match at 'Wrestlemania 38'

For the better part of 2022, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has been wreaking havoc in the WWE.

On New Year's Day, the 51-year-old appeared at the company's Day 1 pay-per-view and announced he would be attending the Royal Rumble as a participant in the match. Since then, he began a feud with WWE superstar Sami Zayn, ultimately leading to a match between the two foes at Wrestlemania 38.