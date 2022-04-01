Here's How to Watch 'Wrestlemania 38' When It Airs in All of Its Aggressive Glory

When subscribed to Peacock Premium or Premium Plus, the service's paid tiers, viewers will have unlimited access to all things Wrestlemania indefinitely, as well as the large variety of other shows and movies available on the service. Given that NBC has exclusive rights to air all things WWE, it is highly unlikely that an authorized stream of the event will appear anywhere else except their network.

Be sure to check out Wrestlemania 38 when it airs on April 2, 2022, exclusively on Peacock.