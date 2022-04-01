Here's How to Watch 'Wrestlemania 38' When It Airs in All of Its Aggressive Glory

Here's How to Watch 'Wrestlemania 38' When It Airs in All of Its Aggressive GloryBy Chris Barilla
Apr. 1 2022, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
It's almost that time again: Wrestlemania is in the air, and fans are excited for the yearly display of some of the biggest names in combat sports. Since it first premiered in 1985, the WWE-helmed event has become one of the most famous yearly events in the wrestling world and sees stars and fans come out from far and wide to take part in its festivities.
If you want to enjoy the spectacle that Wrestlemania is but don't feel like traveling to the venue itself, we don't blame you! Thankfully, there are ways to watch the show without leaving the comfort of your own home. Can you stream Wrestlemania for free? Keep reading to find out.
How can you watch 'Wrestlemania 38' for free?
Unfortunately, there is no true free method to watch Wrestlemania 38. Currently the only (legal) means to watch Wrestlemania when it airs is by subscribing to Peacock Premium or Premium Plus, NBC's signature paid streaming service. Peacock has previously offered new subscribers a 7-day free trial of their services, which was the "loophole," of sorts, for people to check out a certain show or stream and cancel before being charged, but the company discontinued that offer in 2021.
The only remaining "loophole" to access Peacock Premium (and Wrestlemania) without directly paying for it is by already paying for and subscribing to a certain Xfinity internet plan. Per Peacock's website, certain tiers of Xfinity or Cox WiFi customers are given a premium plan with the service for free, so check on their website or with your internet provider to see if that deal applies to you.
Although streaming Wrestlemania may not be truly free, NBC has made it fairly affordable for devout fans who are considering a paid Peacock subscription to check out the event. Per their official site, the company is temporarily running a special Wrestlemania promotion that significantly cuts the price of their service. If new customers sign up now, Peacock will only charge them $3.80 a month for the next 12 months by using the code WRESTLEMANIA38.
Is 'Wrestlemania' free once you're subscribed to Peacock?
When subscribed to Peacock Premium or Premium Plus, the service's paid tiers, viewers will have unlimited access to all things Wrestlemania indefinitely, as well as the large variety of other shows and movies available on the service. Given that NBC has exclusive rights to air all things WWE, it is highly unlikely that an authorized stream of the event will appear anywhere else except their network.
Be sure to check out Wrestlemania 38 when it airs on April 2, 2022, exclusively on Peacock.