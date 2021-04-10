WrestleMania 37 Is Not Canceled — but It Won't Be Airing on the WWE Network

WrestleMania is pretty much the Super Bowl for wrestling fans, and a little bit of wrestling normalcy will return this week, with the WWE showcasing its crown jewel event WrestleMania 37 . The yearly event was initially scheduled to be held on March 28 at the Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. — making it the first LA-area WrestleMania since 2005.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on Southern California, WrestleMania will take place on April 10 and April 11 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The stadium also hosted the Super Bowl LV back in February. WWE plans on having fans at the live event this year and will look to sell as many as 25,000 tickets for each night of WrestleMania 37. This will be the first WWE event in which fans are being welcomed back since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S. last March.