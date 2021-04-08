Bad Bunny May Get His "Jaw Broken" at WrestleMania 37, According to The Miz (EXCLUSIVE)

And if you've been a longtime fan, there are very few things that the WWE can still do to shock you. But Bad Bunny facing off against Mike "The Miz" Mizanin at WrestleMania 37 is a highly anticipated moment for even the most die-hard wrestling fan.

The WWE is no stranger to unconventional drop-in appearances. From Donald Trump to Drew Carey, the leading brand in sports entertainment certainly has cross-platform appeal that draws in all types of talent for either one-off or sustained storyline appearances.

So, is The Miz worried? Keep reading to find out what the WWE Superstar had to say about his upcoming fight with Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37.

In an exclusive interview, Distractify spoke with The Miz about his upcoming match-up with Bad Bunny, the reggaeton artist from Puerto Rico who began appearing on WWE programming and even managed to win the 24/7 Title, which he proudly flaunted on Saturday Night Live.

The Miz vs. Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37: "[He's] in for a rude awakening."

Part of the lure of the WWE is the serious smack-talk that transpires before, during, and even after a match. So, it's no surprise that the Miz & Mrs television star had a few choice words for his competitor. According to The Miz, Bad Bunny is in for a "rude awakening" when it comes to their match-up.

The superstar told Distractify exclusively that "there's no denying the talents of [Bad Bunny] as a musician," and gave him credit for racking up "billions" of views on multiple YouTube videos for his songs. However, The Miz stated that Bad Bunny's musical accolades won't help him out in the ring, and that the artist may be out of his depth at WrestleMania.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is my realm [and] I've had those accolades [in the ring]," The Miz told Distractify. "We tell children not to try what we do at home. Bad Bunny is not a trained professional [and] he will have a rude awakening." The Miz went on to say that if Bunny doesn't come correct, "he's gonna get his jaw broken," which may put him out of the music game for a while. And if that happens, The Miz concedes that it isn't his "problem." After all, the singer is the one who decided to get in the ring in the first place.

"I used to love and respect the Miz but he doesn't respect me." - Bad Bunny 😢#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/X6u9EAV61k — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 6, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

The Miz went on to say that while Bad Bunny's face is healing, he could see himself taking a page out of the artist's book and jumping over to another line of work: music. "I [might] make a diss track [and it] will probably win a Grammy next year," he continued. That would certainly add insult to injury for the "Dakiti" singer, should he lose at WrestleMania 37.

Article continues below advertisement

The Miz's wife and fellow WWE Superstar, Maryse Mizanin, also added that she didn't appreciate her husband getting "sucker punched" by Bad Bunny, something that could have dire consequences for the rapper/singer. "We have a thing called a receipt in the WWE," she told Distractify. "It's going to be paid back in interest. So much interest that he might go bankrupt."

Source: WWE