The 'Jackass Forever' Movie Is a Real Who's Who of People Who Like to Get Injured

There's only one way to end the Jackass franchise, and that's with an epic final movie absolutely jam-packed with cameos. Of course, another way to end a Jackass movie would be to set something or someone on fire. As we physically and mentally prepare ourselves for one more ride on the injury train, we're dying to know what's in store. Who can we expect to pop by for some possibly illegal fun? Here's who's making cameos in Jackass Forever. We hope they made it out intact!