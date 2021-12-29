Bam Margera Isn't Joining the Boys in 'Jackass Forever' — Here's Why

In a world fraught with real danger, a movie about lighthearted danger is a welcome change. Somehow the Jackass ass boys are back and physically able (against all odds) to take the world on a wild, stunt-filled ride. How many bones will break, testicles kicked, and lives ruined in Jackass Forever? While we look forward to some of the familiar classic hijinks, this time a favorite member of the crew is sitting out. Why isn't Bam Margera in Jackass Forever? (Maybe he values his limbs too much.)