Former 'Jackass' Star Bam Margera's Wife Nicole Boyd Is an Actress

If you’re a fan of former Jackass star Bam Margera , then you’re likely aware that the skateboarder has had his share of highs and lows. From battling alcohol and drug abuse to dealing with media scrutiny, Bam has been through a lot. And while he has been making an attempt to get his life together, he’s also been balancing the husband role.

It can be hard to battle many issues on your own, but Bam has had a great level of support from his family and wife, Nicole "Nikki" Boyd . Sure, Bam has had some hiccups in the relationship and marriage department, but the two remain solid. And with that in mind, fans of the star want to learn more about his wife.

Nikki also works in the entertainment industry as an actress.

It's not common for celebrities to find their life partners in the industry. After all, living such a fast-paced lifestyle in front of the cameras can be a lot for the average person to bear. So, it makes sense that Bam and Nicole found love with one another.

According to Biography Pedia, Nicole has done her share of acting. "Since 2014, Boyd has been as an actor and performer at the PennHurst Asylum, an abandoned hospital complex in Pennsylvania, which is currently one of the scariest haunted attractions in the States," the site reports.

And while she has been working with the haunted attraction for a long time, she's also made appearances on the small screen. "In 2016, Nicole was featured in an episode of the TV comedy-drama series Togetherness," the site noted.

