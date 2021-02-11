Former 'Jackass' Star Bam Margera's Wife Nicole Boyd Is an Actress

Former 'Jackass' Star Bam Margera's Wife Nicole Boyd Is an ActressBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 11 2021, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
If you’re a fan of former Jackass star Bam Margera, then you’re likely aware that the skateboarder has had his share of highs and lows. From battling alcohol and drug abuse to dealing with media scrutiny, Bam has been through a lot. And while he has been making an attempt to get his life together, he’s also been balancing the husband role.
It can be hard to battle many issues on your own, but Bam has had a great level of support from his family and wife, Nicole "Nikki" Boyd. Sure, Bam has had some hiccups in the relationship and marriage department, but the two remain solid. And with that in mind, fans of the star want to learn more about his wife.
Nikki also works in the entertainment industry as an actress.
It's not common for celebrities to find their life partners in the industry. After all, living such a fast-paced lifestyle in front of the cameras can be a lot for the average person to bear. So, it makes sense that Bam and Nicole found love with one another.
According to Biography Pedia, Nicole has done her share of acting. "Since 2014, Boyd has been as an actor and performer at the PennHurst Asylum, an abandoned hospital complex in Pennsylvania, which is currently one of the scariest haunted attractions in the States," the site reports.
And while she has been working with the haunted attraction for a long time, she's also made appearances on the small screen. "In 2016, Nicole was featured in an episode of the TV comedy-drama series Togetherness," the site noted.
But it seems that recently, she has taken a break from acting. She also works as a graphic designer and photographer.
Melissa "Missy" Rothstein was Bam's first wife.
In case you didn't know, Bam and Nikki's marriage was not the first time the skateboarder jumped the broom. In fact, before meeting Nikki in late 2012, the star was married to Missy.
If you've watched Bam’s Unholy Union, you'd know that their relationship and wedding was featured on the show. She even stood by his side as he dealt with the death of his friend Ryan Dunn.
Missy was a very supportive partner to Bam, but his issues with sobriety played a role in the demise of their marriage. He even spoke about Missy and explained that they are still friends despite getting a divorce in early 2012.
Nicole has also struggled with alcohol in the past.
It's not news that Bam struggled with his sobriety over the years. And while we all sympathized with the star, Nicole also was battling some issues of her own. It turns out that Nicole was charged with a DUI.
According to TMZ, Nicole got into some trouble with the law. The site reports that she was arrested in West Chester, Pennsylvania, in March 2016 after getting into an accident while under the influence.
"Nicole said she had the green light, but the other driver insisted she ran a red," sources told the publication. "Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene, and the other driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, officers said Nicole smelled of alcohol and bombed field sobriety tests. She was arrested and booked for DUI."
Nicole and Bam have relocated to Spain.
While the couple is still tighter than ever, it was important for them to continue building and nurturing their family. Since Bam had several relapses over the years, the couple was in need of a major reset to get things back in order.
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Bam and the family decided to move to Spain. "He went there to work with a filmmaker and to learn to skate again in a place where fewer people would recognize him," the publication reports.
And it seems that the big move has been really good for the family. There hasn't been any news of drama between the couple, since Bam has managed his sobriety properly.