'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Arrested After Reportedly Leaving Rehab

Bam Margera was arrested on the evening of August 13. Per TMZ, the Jackass star was booked by the Los Angeles Police Department for alleged trespassing at a hotel in Los Angeles. Sadly, this is not the first run-in with the law for Bam, who has struggled publicly with substance addiction. Here's what you need to know about Bam Margera being arrested and what comes next.

Bam Margera was arrested after reportedly leaving rehab. At Dr. Phil McGraw's encouragement, Bam reportedly checked into rehab on August 6. Dr. Phil connected with Bam after hearing the public plea posted to Instagram. "Dr. Phil, I need your help in a big, big way," Bam said on an Instagram story. "My family is in shambles. It's been worse than it's ever been, ever."

"Dr. Phil, I've seen 28 doctors, I've been to four rehabs," he continued. "When I went to my last rehab, they put me on more medication than I was on when I was out. When I'm out, I have Adderall and then some weird s--t, I'll tell ya all about it. I don't know what works and what doesn't."

Source: Instagram

This wasn't the first time Bam sought treatment for alcohol addiction. On December 21, 2018, Bam Instagrammed a photo of himself and his son Phoenix Wolf, writing, "Off to alcohol rehab for the third time. I am hoping the term 'third time is a charm' is true." On January 5, 2019, he Instagrammed a screen-grab of a handwritten note he wrote in rehab. In it, Bam wrote that he'd "spent enough time grieving over Ryan Dunn [Bam's friend who passed away in 2011] through alcohol."

"I'm 39 years old, the party is over," he wrote. "I don't plan on drinking anymore... I have wasted too much time at the bar and all my friends who needed decades of help are now all sober," he wrote. "I would like to join the sober parade."

Source: Getty Images

In 2018, Bam checked into rehab after a DUI arrest. In January 2018, Bam checked into rehab after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in California. "He had a bad night," his mom, April Margera, told Page Six. "He’s embarrassed by it. He’s mad at himself for being stupid. Now he just wants to pick up the pieces and move forward for himself and for his family."

"Don’t be so quick to judge other people,” April told Page Six. “Everybody has a different story and everybody is going through different things. It’s not an instant fix. He’s been seeing therapists. There are going to be hiccups when you’re battling addiction. You’re not going to be 100 percent successful the first time. He’s getting a handle and the upside of this thing. He's learning as he goes [sic]."

Source: Instagram

Bam has had success with treatment in the past. While alcoholism is an ongoing battle, Bam did get sober for a stint in 2017. In an interview with People, he explained what made him give up alcohol. "...I just reached a point where drinking got really old. I just looked at the big picture, like, 'What am I doing? I’m not doing anything, just sitting in a bar in Westchester cracking jokes with the locals. So I stopped." We wish him all the best in the future.