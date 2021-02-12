Is Bam Margera in the New 'Jackass' Movie? Why He Was Cut From the Film

2019 was a rough year for professional skateboarder Bam Margera, and it doesn't look like things are getting any better. Bam made headlines for his heavy drug and alcohol abuse, his arrest and nervous breakdown, and finally for seeking help from Dr. Phil (after pushing all his loved ones away — something he worked through with Dr. Phil on-air).

Now, a new Jackass movie is in the works. Will the revival include the newly sobered up Bam?

After his talk with Dr. Phil, Bam seemed to want to get better because of his son, Phoenix . "He's perfect. I can't even put it into words. Like, I would dive into any train or anything and get stabbed or shot or whatever just to make sure he didn't," Bam told Dr. Phil.

Here's what we know about Bam Margera's involvement in the new 'Jackass' movie.

The fourth Jackass movie is currently slated for a March 5, 2021 release, but despite the close release date, it looks like Bam won't be making an appearance. The actor posted a couple of now-deleted videos to Instagram recently, saying that he was cut from the fourth movie — and he's really not happy about it. According to IGN, Bam was reportedly cut due to concerns about his drinking, as he claimed he had to do frequent breathalyzer tests, urine samples, and stay on his medication.

"Who the f--k cares if I'm drunk as hell anymore? Jackass has put me through hell on f--king wheels for a year-and-a-half," Bam said. "I wrote them so many ideas, and if I'm not in the movie and they use my ideas, how do you think that will make me feel? The last thing I want to do is be in a courtroom with [director] Jeff Tremaine, I love him. But f--k, man, I'm not in Jackass 4? If anybody cares about me, don't go see their movie, because I will make mine way f--king radder if you just Venmo me a dollar."

Bam was openly upset about being cut, admitting just how much the franchise meant to him. It seems he's trying to start a rival series for Jackass, asking his followers to Venmo him money to kickstart the project.

The original 'Jackass' crew in 2010

"If anybody cares about me at all, then throw me a f--king bone and send a dollar to this Venmo and the more you send, the radder s--t we can do, and I give everyone f--king credit for it," he said. "Like, I can't compete with their $10 million, ladies and gentlemen, but if I had that, I would blow them out of the f--king water."

It's honestly hard to picture a movie about dudes doing really dangerous, stupid stuff without some of the original gang. It was basically a rite of passage to watch full-grown men sit in a limo full of bees or dress up as mice and walk through a room filled with mouse traps (there were much much worse stunts, but we won't get into them). This will be the first Jackass film without Ryan Dunn, who was killed in a car accident in 2011 (not including Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, which came out in 2013).

