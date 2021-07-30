BMX Bikes May Be Small, but There's a Good Reason for It

If you're not usually too involved in sports, especially the ones seen in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics , then you probably have a lot of different questions about things you're seeing on your TV. For instance, why do they sprays water over the pool's surface at diving events? And why do certain nations wear certain colors ? But there's another question that's been on people's minds for years: Why are BMX bikes so small?

They may be small, but BMX bikes do need to be tough and durable to handle all of the stunts and tricks riders can perform. And the reason behind their size may not be what you think it is. Here's what to know.

Why are BMX bikes so small?

According to Google, there's a pretty simple explanation for this: "Little bike = big jump." In an August 2016 tweet, the tech giant said that this search was really popular. To explain the answer, it created an animation riding a tiny bike flipping into the air.

For more of an explanation, an article in The Washington Post says BMX bikes have to be made a certain way so that riders can do all those tricks viewers love to see. Along with it being a race where riders have to complete laps and cross the finish line before others, there are also many jumps and rises and descents on the course. The lighter your bike, the faster it goes, and the more likely you're able to win the race.

