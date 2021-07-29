The Air Horns We Heard During the 2020 Olympics Swimming Events Were Totally "Obnoxious"

On July 24, the Olympic swimming events kicked off in Toyko, with the U.S. taking home the gold in five events on day one. But many fans complained that their viewing experience was interrupted by a series of loud honking noises and took to Reddit to express their grievances.

“Oh thank God others are hearing it and talking about it,” one user wrote. “My television is not the highest quality and sometimes I have audio issues. I thought I was hearing things. That was truly the most obnoxious sound I have ever heard and it was consistent. Every race. Every day.”

Official petition to cancel all the horns, whistles and chirping for the swimming events. #Olympics #Swimming #USA @Olympics @TeamUSA @USASwimming

Many users suggested that the horns had always been a problem at the Olympics, but because the Tokyo 2020 COVID-19 noise reduction policies have limited chatter among fans, the disturbances are even more noticeable.

Although some Reddit users speculated that the horns are used to indicate when swimmers are on their last lap, many believe that the noises heard during the swimming competition are definitely coming from spectators, which is against policy.